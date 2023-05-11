Zimbabwe: FIFA President Infantino Commends Munetsi Over Selfless Charity Work

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has praised Zimbabwe international Marshall Munetsi for the work he has been doing to empower children from underprivileged backgrounds through his foundation.

Munetsi recently underlined his commitment to his charity work after negotiating for a clause in his new contract at his French club Stade de Reims which will help raise funds for underprivileged children in Zimbabwe.

According to the clause in Munetsi's contract, for each kilometrer, the Zimbabwe international runs during games, his club will donate Ꞓ100 to the Marshall Munetsi Foundation, which provides access to education for children from underprivileged communities.

Fans at the stadium and TV viewers will be able to follow live the number of kilometres run by Munetsi, who is renowned for being one of the most hardworking players in the French topflight league.

In recognition of Munetsi and his club, Infantino sent the world football governing body's Regional Director of the FIFA Member Associations Division for Africa Gelson Fernandes and Solomon Mudege, Head of FIFA Development Programs (Africa) to present a jersey, match-ball and a special letter to Munetsi to show their support for the unique charity initiative.

In a statement on FIFA's official Twitter account, Infantino said: "...this (is a) magnificent initiative for Zimbabwean youth and your exemplary commitment to fight for a better world."

During the visit at Stade de Reims on Wednesday, the former Swiss international, Fernandes also gave a speech to the club's players and officials where he praised Munetsi and the club for their efforts towards charity.

Munetsi reportedly gives between 10 and 20% of his salary per month to his foundation, Marshall Munetsi Foundation, which helps children in Zimbabwe.

The foundation pays school fees for under privileged students and also supports grassroot football development.

In a recent interview with French outlet L'Equipe, Munetsi said he draws inspiration from Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane, who has led the development of his home village of Bambali in Senegal into a decent modern town.

The Bayern Munich forward has funded the building of schools, hospitals, fuel stations and a post office.

"Look what Mané did in Senegal, he founded a city! We deserve the money we earn, but what do we do with it? I want to change the world," Munetsi was quoted as saying by the French publication.

Marshall also revealed that he is considering changing the name of his foundation by removing his birth-name Marshall Munetsi on it.

"I would like to change the name of the organisation because I am not here to put myself forward. It must exist even without me," the 26-year-old revealed to the publication.