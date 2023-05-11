Africa: WHO Director-General's Video Message At Fifth Ihr Emergency Committee Meeting for the Multi-Country Outbreak of Mpox - 10 May 2023

press release

Chair, Dr Jean-Marie Okwo-Bele,

Vice-chair, Professor Nicola Low,

Dear members of the Emergency Committee, colleagues and friends,

It has now been one year since we started receiving notification of multiple cases of mpox in European countries and in the Americas. In July last year, I declared a public health emergency of international concern over the multi-country outbreak of mpox.

In total, more than 87 thousand cases and 140 deaths have been reported to WHO, from 111 countries.

Due to global mobilization and the rapid response of most countries, we now see steady progress in controlling this outbreak.

There were almost 90% fewer cases reported in the last three months, compared with the previous three months.

The work of public health authorities and community organizations should be praised. They moved quickly and comprehensively, to inform people at risk, encourage and support behaviour change, and advocate for access to tests, vaccines and treatments.

Pharmaceutical companies and regulatory agencies also played an important role in helping to expand access to these countermeasures.

While stigma has been a driving concern in managing this epidemic and continues to hamper access to care for mpox, the feared backlash against the most affected communities has largely not materialized. For that, we are thankful.

So while there is a downward trend globally, we know that the virus continues to transmit in certain communities and countries, such as in the Western Pacific region, and we continue to see travel-related cases.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Health Africa International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

There is no clear trend for cases in Africa. Cases continue to be reported in several countries in that region.

The danger of continued transmission is still significant in places with outbreaks, particularly where the modes of transmission are still not well understood.

For those who also have untreated HIV infection, there is particular risk.

Unfortunately, many countries are now slowing down on surveillance and reducing access to tests and vaccines.

It remains important for countries to maintain their capacities and continue their efforts, assess their risk, quantify their needs to respond, and act promptly when needed.

Integration of mpox prevention and care into existing health programmes is recommended, as it will allow for continued access to care, and rapid response to address future outbreaks.

WHO will continue to work towards supporting access to countermeasures as more information on effectiveness of interventions becomes available.

I look to your advice on the status of the emergency and on recommendations for countries and for the Secretariat, as provided for under the International Health Regulations.

I thank you.