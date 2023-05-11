Africa: Yanga Down Gallants in Dar to Earn First-Leg Advantage

10 May 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Stephan Aziz Ki scored in the 63rd minute while substitute Bernard Morrison added a second in extra time as hosts Young Africans (Yanga) beat Marumo Gallants 2-0 in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday to earn a slim advantage from the first leg of their TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup semi-final duel.

Ki scored just a few minutes after Gallants had chances go begging while Morrison drove the final nail in the first of added minutes, setting them a foot ahead heading into next week's return fixture.

Ki slammed the ball into the roof of the net after Tuisila Kisinda had done well with a break on the right before dragging back a cross to the edge of the six-yard area for his teammate to finish.

Just before that, Gallants had seen a flurry of chances fail to find the back of the net.

They had started the second half faster off the blocks. Four minutes in, a defensive lapse had seen Katlego Otladisa find space on the left, but his shot hit the side netting.

Dangerman Ranga Chivaviro had two close chances, both going begging. In the 55th minute, he was sent through on goal by a brilliant Lucky Mohomi backheel, but his shot went wide.

Two minutes later, he had another effort when he went through on goal from the right, but his low shot was kept out by Yanga keeper Djigui Diarra.

For the missed chances, they were punished in the 63rd minute. Fiston Mayele would have sealed the win three minutes to time, but his lobbed effort came off the crossbar.

He however made the assist for the second goal when he sent Morrison through on goal off a counter. Morrison had seen his first effort saved by the keeper, but the Ghanaian bounced back up to squeeze the ball into the net from a tight angle.

Mayele had been a threat especially in the first half when he had several chances go begging.

He had three shots at goal in the opening 25 minutes, all saved by Gallants' Zimbabwean keeper Washington Arubi.

Gallants thought they had scored a goal in the 33rd minute, but Chivaviro's strike was ruled out for offside.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.