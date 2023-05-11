Namibia: Goagoseb Wins Monthly Medal Competition

Johannes Goagoseb was the overall winner of the fourth Windhoek Lager Monthly Medal competition which was held at the Windhoek Golf & Country Club over the weekend.

Goagoseb finished first overall with a gross total score of 76 and a nett score of 70.

Milton Eiseb won Division A with a nett score of 73, followed by five players on 74, namely Michael Hoeseb, JanvanWyk, Toady Gurirab, Inklous Suze and Abraham Vermeulen.

They were followed by Bertus Damon on 75, Graeme Fransman and Jayson Zulch on 76 each, and Fergusson Paulse on 77.

Gaurav Talwar won Division B with a nett score of 71, followed by Melt van Schoor on 73 and Mike Beavis on 75.

Anton Smit and Borris Erasmus were next on 76 each, while Wisdom Moyo followed on 79.

Justin Mwamba won Division C with a nett score of 74, followed by Jacobus Maartens and Clinton Dodds on 76 each, and Chuka Okafor and Duke Beukes on 77 each.

Hansina Hinda won the Women's Division with a nett score of 72, followed by Sesilia Nkosi on 76, Celonika Robinson on 78 and Suene Venter on 79.

Four nearest to the pin prizes sponsored by Hartlief were won by Anton Smit on the third hole, Jan van Wyk on the ninth hole, Bonifatius Paulino on the 13th hole and Chuka Okafor on the 17th hole.

Three lucky draw prizes were also on offer, sponsored by Fanie Oosthuizen and World of Hygiene and Namibia Hospitality.

It was the fourth of eight Windhoek Lager Monthly Medal competitions, while the medal series will be used to determine the medal champion of the year.

The competitors will stand a chance of qualifying for the tournament of champions at the end of the year, where the best 24 players will be split into two groups of 12 to compete over 54 holes.