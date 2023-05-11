Zimbabwe: Parents Arrested for Staging a Protest Against Poor Learning Conditions At Prince Edward School

11 May 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

DISGRUNTLED parents of Prince Edward High School students were recently arrested for staging a demonstration against poor learning conditions.

The parents were demanding that headmaster Agrippa Sora address their concerns which range from maladministration to bullying.

They added that raw sewage has been flowing in the hostels, posing a health hazard to students.

Sora refused to address the picketing parents, referring them to the Education Ministry. According to the parents a petition was sent to the ministry but no action has been taken.

Seven parents were taken to Harare Central Police Station facing unclear charges.

