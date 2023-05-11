Tanzania to Launch New State House Structures Next Week

AFTER a long journey of working day and night, the construction of the state-of-the-art Chamwino State House project in Dodoma has been accomplished.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan is due to launch the structures on Saturday, May 20, 2023 where State House staff, including herself will move to the new Ikulu, the State House's Directorate of Presidential Communications said in a video clip on Wednesday.

"On 20th May, this year, the new Chamwino State House will be officially inaugurated, staff including the President of United Republic of Tanzania and Commander-In-Chief of Armed Forces, will move into the Chamwino State House," the clip says.

Ahead of the launching of the building, the State House's Communication Directorate has prepared a series of documentaries featuring retired Presidents and other staff sharing their experiences working at the highest office in the country.

https://dailynews.co.tz/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/WhatsApp-Video-2023-05-10-at-1.16.10-AM.mp4In May, 2020, then President John Magufuli led his predecessors in laying a foundation stone for the construction of the office and administration blocks of the State House at Chamwino in the capital city.

The task was carried out by the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) National Service wing. It was locally funded.

Mama Maria Nyerere, widow of Founder President Julius Nyerere, represented the founding Father of the Nation, the late Mwalimu Julius Nyerere at the ceremonial event, by cutting the ribbon and mixing concrete, symbolising the official beginning of construction work of the envisaged spectacular structure.

Second phase President Ali Hassan Mwinyi, the third phase President Benjamin Mkapa and the fourth phase leader Jakaya Kiwete held spades as they joined President Magufuli in laying down the foundation stone.

At the event, the fifth Phase President Magufuli said the 8,473 acres or 34km square piece of the land is 16 times larger than the size of Saanane Island National Park in Mwanza Region.