Tanzania/South Africa: President Thrilled as Young Africans Win 2-0 Against Gallants

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has hailed Young Africans for producing a 2-0 success over Marumo Gallants.

Via her Instagram page on Wednesday night, the president lauds Yanga for winning their first round match of the confederation cup.

"I wish you all the best in your preparations for the second leg match, continue representing well the country and my motivation continues," she briefly writes.

With the 2-0 triumph, Yanga have accumulated 20m/- as a presidential motivation from President Samia.

She buys each goal netted in the semifinals of the contest for 10m/- as a gesture to add momentum to players.

Meanwhile, the two sides (Yanga and Marumo Gallants) interface for the reverse leg in South Africa on Wednesday next week.

The best winner in both clashes will earn a slot into the finals of the competition.