Tanzania/South Africa: President Thrilled as Young Africans Win 2-0 Against Gallants

10 May 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has hailed Young Africans for producing a 2-0 success over Marumo Gallants.

Via her Instagram page on Wednesday night, the president lauds Yanga for winning their first round match of the confederation cup.

"I wish you all the best in your preparations for the second leg match, continue representing well the country and my motivation continues," she briefly writes.

With the 2-0 triumph, Yanga have accumulated 20m/- as a presidential motivation from President Samia.

She buys each goal netted in the semifinals of the contest for 10m/- as a gesture to add momentum to players.

Meanwhile, the two sides (Yanga and Marumo Gallants) interface for the reverse leg in South Africa on Wednesday next week.

The best winner in both clashes will earn a slot into the finals of the competition.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.