Kenya: Bipartisan Dialogue Team to Explore Route to Reforms as Talks Resume

Nairobi — The Bipartisan Dialogue Committee is set to resume negotiations on Thursday to explore three proposed channels the talks should take.

Committee co-chair and Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo Wednesday said the first channel is the parliamentary route but the team will consider the Executive route where the President can use an Executive Order to formally constitute the team.

The final other route is where the team does not need to be formally constituted provided there is political goodwill, he said.

Senate Majority Whip Boni Khalwale stated that the 14-member team had agreed to have 12 key issues that will guide the talks for 60 days.

The Kenya Kwanza team also wants a legal tool that will give effect to Article 37 of the Constitution, regulate the conduct, and assign responsibilities to different parties, including organizers of demonstrations.

Raila Odinga-led Azimio wants the cost of living discussed as a top agenda when the substantive talks begin.

They are further demanding an audit of the 2022 presidential election results, an all-inclusive path to the reconstitution and restructuring of the electoral commission to be on the table.

The Kenya Kwanza issues which were presented by Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale include; the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries IEBC commissioner selection panel, the realization of the two-thirds gender rule in the National Assembly, the entrenchment of the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) in law and the Constitution, and entrenching the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) and the Senate Oversight Funds in the Constitution.

According to Khalwale, "creation of the office of Leader of the Opposition, resolving insecurity problems, including banditry and urban gangs, and proposing measures to deal with impunity on the part of those who should bear responsibility" are issues they want to be discussed.