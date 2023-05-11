Kenya: EU-Funded Legal Aid Programme Expanded to 7 More Counties

Nairobi — The European Union-funded Programme for Legal Empowerment and Aid Delivery in Kenya (PLEAD) has expanded its reach from twelve to nineteen counties in a bid to enhance access to legal aid.

Chief Justice Martha Koome revealed the expanded initiative on Wednesday when she launched the second phase of PLEAD at an event in Nairobi.

Koome noted PLEAD II supported by the European Union (EU) to the tune of Sh5.2 billion (EUR 35million) will run for five years.

"The continued thematic focus on digitisation will ensure that the developments in the sector continue to be relevant to the current information age," she stated.

PLEAD will support government agencies including the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC), National Police Service(NPS), Directorate of Children's Services (DCS) and Kenya Prisons' Service (KPS).

Koome lauded United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for coordinating the implementation of PLEAD I and PLEAD II.

She emphasized that the PLEAD initiative has so far had a real impact on society and the most vulnerable people, which is evidence of improved institutions.

"As a result of our collective contributions and shared vision, the PLEAD programme has resulted in tangible impacts, for our society and especially for the most vulnerable, bearing testament to our strengthened institutions," she said.