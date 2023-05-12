Zimbabwe: Court Dismisses Mai Titi's Application for Discharge - Comedienne Faces Fraud, Theft of Trust Property Charges

HARARE magistrate Munashe Chibanda Thursday threw out an application for discharge by local comedienne Felistas Murata aka Mai Titi ruling that she has a case to answer.

The comedienne is in trouble for failing to pay a US$10 000 debt and using a hired car as collateral in the debt.

Mai Titi applied for discharge at the close of State's case complaining that prosecution had no evidence linking her from the alleged offence.

But Chibanda ruled the State had proved its case and the matter should continue to defence hearing.

Mai Titi is facing fraud and theft of trust property charges respectively.

In the first count, it is alleged that sometime in September 2022 and at corner Second Street and Speke Avenue, Mai Titi intentionally misrepresented facts to the complainant Rachel Mhuka that she was in need of USD$10 000 for her business venture and would give her a Mercedes Benz vehicle with registration as surety while aware the car was not hers.

It is alleged Mhuka acted upon the misrepresentation and gave her US$10 000 cash.

The comedienne later retrieved the vehicle from the complainant stating that it did not belong to her and went on to give her another vehicle, an Audi as surety which she later took back leaving an invalid passport.

The complainant later discovered that the passport was not valid and returned it back to the socialite who then gave her the Audi back.

In January this year, police seized the vehicle from complainant citing that the vehicle belonged to a car sale named Else Event Car Hire.

It is alleged by so doing, accused person exhibited an intention to deceive the complainant who then was prejudiced of US$10 000 cash which was not recovered.

In the second count the car rental is the complainant and is being represented by director Liberty Vazhura who reported the theft of trust property against the comedienne.

The court heard Mai Titi approached the complainant intending to hire an Audi Q5 motor vehicle.

"She allegedly entered into an agreement to make some weekly payments of US$770-00 and a lease agreement was signed.

"The accused failed to make the weekly payments and was ordered to return the vehicle by the complainant," reads court papers.

It is alleged that she became evasive forcing the car rental company to report the matter to the police.

Investigations were carried out leading to the recovery of the motor vehicle from Mhuka's residence.