South Africa: Pro-Russia Hawks in ANC Likely to Push Back Against US After Ambassador's Outburst

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, left, and South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa at the first plenary session of the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit at the Sirius Park of Science and Art in Sochi, Russia, 24 October 2019.

analysis

The ANC is likely to come out swinging, with the pro-Russian faction using US ambassador Reuben Brigety's outburst against South Africa as leverage against détente with the US.

The ANC is expected to take a hardline stance against the US ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety's claim that SA supplied arms to Russia in a clandestine operation at Simon's Town last December.

The President will appoint a judicial commission of inquiry into the allegations -- first raised by the US last year.

A South African team went to plead the country's case in Washington last week, and US intelligence promised to relay evidence of the arms sales to South Africa. Still, according to officials who cannot be quoted, it had yet to do so by the time of Brigety's bombshell.

Headed by security adviser Sydney Mufamadi, the team thought they had restored the "special relationship" South Africa enjoys with the US. They agreed that the naval drills South Africa held in February with Russia on the first anniversary of the start of the Russian war on Ukraine had been ill-timed.

South Africa's team raised the Lady R allegations at meetings at the Pentagon, the White House and the National Security Council to clear the air. US intelligence agencies said they would provide evidence, and the South African team promised an inquiry into the allegations.

They thought...