Zimbabwe: Ccc Financially Backing Bid to Postpone Elections - Claims Mwonzora - MDC Leader Mounts Fresh Court Challenge

12 May 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Darlington Gatsi

Embattled Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) has claimed that main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) members are financially supporting his bid to challenge the ZEC delimitation report and seek postponement of this year's elections.

Mwonzora last month filed a Constitutional Court application seeking the nullification of the ZEC delimitation report gazetted in February.

In his application Mwonzora claimed the delimitation report was flawed as it contains irregularities such as opaqueness of the exercise in coming up with new boundaries.

The opposition leader sought the annulment of the report which would pave way for a new exercise.

Monday the Constitutional court bench led by Justice Luke Malaba dismissed Mwonzora's application saying it lacked jurisdiction.

Mwonzora appears to have dusted himself from the Constitutional hurdle and will be launching another bid to have the delimitation report be set aside.

"We have prepared our papers and today we are filing our application before the High Court seeking the same relief. We argue that a declaration must be made that the delimitation report is invalid, ZEC must be ordered to redo and that the proclamation must, by the President, follow receipt of a correct delimitation report," said Mwonzora.

Mwonzora avers that the delimitation report does not factor in last year's census statistics.

Following the ruling by Chief Justice Luke Malaba, CCC leader Nelson Chamisa had taken a shot at Mwonzora for conniving with Zanu Pf to delay the polls.

The MDC leader has however claimed that despite being taunted in public by CCC, its members have supported his court bid.

"There are a number of people in CCC who were encouraging me to persist with the application to the extent of offering financial help there," he said.

The delimitation report has stirred controversy since it was gazetted early this year when Zanu PF member Tonderai Chadawa attempted to challenge it before the Constitutional court.

The application by Mwonzora before the courts courted flak from political observers who accused the opposition leader of attempting to avoid a plebiscite.

Last year Mwonzora fired blanks during by-elections and commentators have scribed his political epitaph as they predict a similar plot during this year's elections.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.