Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah Music Heist - Feli Nandi Gushes At Being an Accomplice

Contemporary musician Mukudzei Mukombe popularly known as Jah Prayzah is standing on the cusp of history as he will become first artist to unleash a double album in two days.

Jah Prayzah will embark on the uncharted trajectory in Harare Friday night as he launches Chiremerera at Old Hararians Sports Club.

In a potentially eventful weekend Jah Parayzah will also release the Maita Baba album in Bulawayo at Queens Sports Club Saturday.

The Goto hitmaker teased his legion of supporters early this week by releasing Sarungano which featured songbird Feli Nandi.

Feli Nandi who will be part of the cast for the Harare show says she is delighted to be part of a historic feat.

"The response to "Sarungano" has been absolutely amazing. We appreciate all the love and support.

"I am looking forward to a brilliant show of artistic excellence from my brother Jah Prayzah. He is a genius when it comes to his craft so I have no doubt it will be an album launch for the books," said Feli Nandi.

Sarungano has received plaudits from music followers as Jah Prayzah exhibited sheer creativity.

As if by coincidence, Chiremerera, his twelfth studio album, will be launched on May 12.

In another coincidence at play Maita baba again launched on May 13 will become the musician's 13th album.

Jah Prayzah in conjunction with Gateway Stream will place themselves in the annals of history with the 'music heist'.

When NewZimbabwe.com visited Old Hararians Sports Club all was set for a potentially explosive night.

Gateway Stream media manager Elton Kurima said the ball was set to roll.

"We are excited to be working with Jah Prayzah on the launch of his two albums. We are honored that Jah Prayzah has chosen to partner with Gateway Stream Media once again in the launch of his albums.

"Preparations are at an advanced stage. We are confident of great shows on the two days in the two cities" said Kurima.