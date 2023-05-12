Zimbabwe: May the Music Continue Its Mission to Educate, Uplift, Heal and Inspire - Says Winky D As He Luxuriates in Award Glory

Zimdancehall kingpin Winky D says he remains undeterred in expressing his art through music, inspiring and educating generations.

This comes as Winky D is basking in the glory of his Best African dancehall entertainer gong scooped at the just held International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRWMA) in Jamaica for the second time in a row.

Born Wallace Chirimuko brushed aside the continent's heavyweights, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Patoranking and Star Zee.

The award comes as Winky D is facing arguably the most turbulent period in his career which has seen him receiving subtle censorship.

Winky D released his Eureka Eureka album which rattled authorities as it castigated corruption and other social ills.

Gafa as Winky D is affectionately known, had some of his songs denied airplay on national radio stations.

His show in Chitungwiza held in February was disrupted by Police after he performed ibotso off his latest album.

"Thank you for your unwavering support which has seen us winning the Best African Dancehall Entertainer of the Year award at the Jamaican 40th International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA).

"Being recognised by our wider music community reaffirms the universal nature of heartfelt music and its unshakeable ability to bring humanity together, regardless of diverse beliefs and superficial differences.

"This award is particularly poignant as it has been presented to us during a period of intense challenges and adversity. Thank you and may the music continue its mission to educate," said Winky D in a statement.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Music Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Thank you and may the music continue its mission to educate, uplift, heal and inspire. pic.twitter.com/XfPD0H4RMo

-- Winky D (@winkydonline) May 11, 2023

IRAWMA acknowledges and honors accomplishments and contributions of reggae and world music artists, including: songwriters, performers, promoters and musicians.

Launched in 1982 as the brainchild of Ephraim Martin, IRAWMA has recognised illustrious musicians such as Vibes Kartel, Buju Banton and Popcaan among others.

Winky D's conquest attracted a flurry of congratulatory messages, among them jiti musician Baba Harare.

"Joseph had to go to Egypt to be recognized. His own fellow brothers sold him. Congratulations my elder keep on flying the flag high," he wrote.