Tanzania: Permanent Secretary Calls for Concerted Efforts to End Gender Based Violence

10 May 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Issa Yussuf

Zanzibar — THE Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social Development, Elders, Gender and Children, Ms Abeda Rashid Abdalla has asked experts in various fields to help in finding solution to Gender Based Violence (GBV) in isles.

In her brief speech at the opening of a training dubbed 'Our Security' attended by teachers and law enforcers from administrative regions of Unguja, executives from the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training, she said team work would help in the war against GBV.

"It is unfortunate that despite the ongoing efforts to raise awareness about GBV, the incidents are still happening. Let us stand strong to keep Zanzibar safe for women and children," Ms Abdalla emphasized, without releasing the number of those subjected to GBV acts last year.

Police officers at the meeting reassured that they have strengthened public awareness by conducting outreach programmes in schools, where they teach children what to do in case of any abuse, particularly sexual violence, and how to protect themselves from perpetrators.

The Police Community Commissioner Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dr Egyne Emmanuel expressed gratitude to various ministries for collaborating in fighting GBV.

"We have been working closely to make all parts of Tanzania safe for all human beings. In fact, police are committed and ready to join hands to end the social menace, affecting women, children," he said.

The coordinator of the alternative education program under the SOS Children Village, Ms Nyezuma Simai Issa said "Let us educate our children to stand strong against criminals at least to react by reporting perpetrators at home and schools."

Read the original article on Daily News.

