Kenya: AFC Have Nothing to Lose, Says Mckinstry Ahead of Sunday's Mashemeji Derby

Nairobi — Gor Mahia head coach Jonathan McKinstry has said Sunday's Mashemeji Derby against arch rivals AFC Leopards will be a tough duel, mostly because Ingwe will be coming into the match 'with nothing to lose'.

Gor are looking to recapture the FKF Premier League title and the duel will carry huge importance for them, but McKinstry says it is on the contrary for Leopards.

"AFC are placed lower than us on the table and most likely they will finish around there maybe fifth or sixth when the season ends. So for them, they are not fighting for the league title and they will have nothing to lose. They will throw everything at us and that makes them a dangerous rival because for them this is a free hit," said the coach.

He added; "For us, we have to manage the game differently and we have to go and do what we can. If we play to our levels, we will collect the three points."

Gor hold a two-point lead over second placed Tusker, who play earlier on Saturday, and defeat would mean the brewers will move top if they accrue three points against Kariobangi Sharks.

McKinstry says with this in mind, the game holds even more importance for them; the league title and derby day bragging rights.

"A derby is a unique game and now in the context of the league with five games remaining, it makes the battle even more intense. We have talked to the players about it and tried to make it clear to them that this is a game just like any other. As a coaching staff, we want to keep things the same like the other games," added the coach.

At the same time, McKinstry says the fact that they have had a week between their last games gives them more ease to prepare, as they have been faced with a. tight schedule of a game every three days.

They come into the match from Muhoroni, where they played to a 0-0 draw with Wazito FC in their last match.

Meanwhile, striker Benson Omalla who has been in sizzling form this season hopes that he can have a scoring account in the derby, having failed to find the back of the net when the two sides met in the first leg.

He believes it will be a tough encounter, but the players are ready.

"As a team we have been in good form and that is why we are top of the table. The results have given us a lot of morale. AFC is a good team and they also like to play the ball on the ground like us and this will make it an interesting game," he noted.