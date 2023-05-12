Tanzania: Sixteen Usa Volunteers Sworn-in to Serve in Tanzania

11 May 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

A total of 16 volunteers have been sworn-in as Peace Corps volunteers to serve in Tanzania communities for a period of two years.

U.S. Ambassador to Tanzania Dr. Michael Battle, Peace Corps Tanzania Country Director Stephanie Joseph de Goes joined Tanzania Government representatives at the ceremony held at the Peace Corps headquarters in Dar es Salaam on Thursday, May 11, 2022.

The newest group of U.S. Peace Corps Volunteers will work closely with Tanzania communities on locally prioritized projects such as agriculture, education, and health sectors.

The volunteers arrived in the country February 19, 2023 and underwent a 12-week training covering Swahili language, Tanzanian culture, and relevant technical skills per sector.

After taking their oaths, the volunteers will go to work and live in different regions of Tanzania where they will assist local communities to address critical development priorities, including education, community health and sustainable agriculture.

Speaking during the swearing ceremony, Peace Corps Training Master Fortunata Mufundi said the volunteers come from eleven states of the United States including Chicago, California and Massachusetts

The 16 volunteers are the first Peace Corps Volunteers to serve in Tanzania since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, which forced the repatriation of more than 7000 volunteers worldwide, including 158 from Tanzania.

The Peace Corps is an international service network of volunteers, community members, host country partners and staff who are driven by the agency's mission of world peace and friendship.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.