Tanzania: Sixteen Usa Volunteers Sworn-in to Serve in Tanzania

A total of 16 volunteers have been sworn-in as Peace Corps volunteers to serve in Tanzania communities for a period of two years.

U.S. Ambassador to Tanzania Dr. Michael Battle, Peace Corps Tanzania Country Director Stephanie Joseph de Goes joined Tanzania Government representatives at the ceremony held at the Peace Corps headquarters in Dar es Salaam on Thursday, May 11, 2022.

The newest group of U.S. Peace Corps Volunteers will work closely with Tanzania communities on locally prioritized projects such as agriculture, education, and health sectors.

The volunteers arrived in the country February 19, 2023 and underwent a 12-week training covering Swahili language, Tanzanian culture, and relevant technical skills per sector.

After taking their oaths, the volunteers will go to work and live in different regions of Tanzania where they will assist local communities to address critical development priorities, including education, community health and sustainable agriculture.

Speaking during the swearing ceremony, Peace Corps Training Master Fortunata Mufundi said the volunteers come from eleven states of the United States including Chicago, California and Massachusetts

The 16 volunteers are the first Peace Corps Volunteers to serve in Tanzania since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, which forced the repatriation of more than 7000 volunteers worldwide, including 158 from Tanzania.

The Peace Corps is an international service network of volunteers, community members, host country partners and staff who are driven by the agency's mission of world peace and friendship.