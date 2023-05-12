Uganda: Katonga River Floods Cut Off Kampala-Masaka Highway

Traffic along Kampala-Masaka highway is in a state of confusion after water levels at Katonga River rose, making it hard for motorists and pedestrians to cross.

The development has been confirmed by Uganda Police.

On Thursday morning, Police said that due to the serious risk the situation posed, road users were being advised to use alternative routes in the meantime.

"Travellers from Kampala are encouraged to utilise the Mpigi-Butambala-Ssembabule road as a viable alternative," police said.

Individuals travelling from Masaka have been advised to take the Masaka-Ssembabule Road as a diversion.

"Please exercise caution, follow traffic instructions, and watch out for further updates. Your safety is our utmost priority," police cautioned.

Meanwhile, Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has said its teams are on ground to assess the situation and explore possible interventions and diversion routes.

"For now, we strongly advise road users to exercise extreme caution when approaching this section." UNRA said.