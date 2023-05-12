Uganda: Katonga River Floods Cut Off Kampala-Masaka Highway

11 May 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Samuel Muhimba

Traffic along Kampala-Masaka highway is in a state of confusion after water levels at Katonga River rose, making it hard for motorists and pedestrians to cross.

The development has been confirmed by Uganda Police.

On Thursday morning, Police said that due to the serious risk the situation posed, road users were being advised to use alternative routes in the meantime.

"Travellers from Kampala are encouraged to utilise the Mpigi-Butambala-Ssembabule road as a viable alternative," police said.

Individuals travelling from Masaka have been advised to take the Masaka-Ssembabule Road as a diversion.

"Please exercise caution, follow traffic instructions, and watch out for further updates. Your safety is our utmost priority," police cautioned.

Meanwhile, Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has said its teams are on ground to assess the situation and explore possible interventions and diversion routes.

"For now, we strongly advise road users to exercise extreme caution when approaching this section." UNRA said.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.