Western Sahara: President of Republic Arrives in Kampala On State Visit to Republic of Uganda

Kampala — President of the Republic, Secretary General of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, has arrived in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, on a state visit to the Republic of Uganda at the invitation of President Yoweri Museveni.

The President of the Republic was received at Entebbe International Airport by, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs (International Affairs) Henry Okello Oryem.

In the honorary hall of the airport, the President of the Republic, Secretary -General of the Polisario Front, held talks with the Ugandan minister, who reiterated the firm support of Uganda for the Sahrawi people and its just cause.

The Republic of Uganda recognized the Sahrawi Republic on 6 September 1979, and agreed to raise the relations between the two countries to the level of ambassadors. The two countries have strong and distinguished relations.

The President of the Republic is accompanied by an important delegation comprising Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Mohamed Sidati, Advisor to the Presidency of the Republic in charge of Information and the Arab World, Ms. Nana Laban Rasheed, Ambassador and Director of Presidential Protocol, Mr. Salha Al-Abed, Military Advisor to the Presidency of the Republic, Mr. Sherif Boussif, and Ambassador to Uganda, Mr. Salek Saghir.