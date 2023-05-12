Western Sahara: President Brahim Ghali Receives Special Reception From His Ugandan Counterpart in the Capital Kampala

11 May 2023
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Kampala — The President of the Republic and the Secretary General of the Polisario Front, Mr. Brahim Ghali, has received a warm and official reception from his Ugandan counterpart, Mr. Yoweri Museveni.

President Brahim Ghali was received by the Ugandan President at the presidential palace in Entebbe. Both Presidents listened to the national anthems of the two countries.

After the reception, the President of the Republic held private bilateral talks with the Ugandan President, at the Presidential Complex, before expanding to include the delegations of the two countries.

It's worth mentioning that President Brahim Ghali arrived today in the capital, Kampala, in a two-day state visit to Uganda, at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Uganda Mr. Yoweri Museveni.

President Brahim Ghali is accompanied by a delegation that includes the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Mohamed Sidati, Nana Labat Rashid, the adviser to the presidency of the Republic in charge of the media and the Arab world, the ambassador and Director of the Presidency Protocol, Mr. Salha Al -Abd, the military adviser to the Presidency Mr. Ashrif Bouseif, in addition to the Sahrawi ambassador to Uganda Mr. Salek Sgheir.

