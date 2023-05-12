South Africa: Cape Technikon Closes Campuses After Violent Protests and Arson

12 May 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Vincent Cruywagen

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology has closed its campuses, postponed an Open Day scheduled for Saturday, 13 May and cancelled all its operations and activities after violent protests. However, staff must continue to work remotely.

After two buildings were set on fire this week, allegedly by protesting students in Bellville and Wellington, the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) has closed its campuses.

When students began demonstrating on Monday, 8 May, tensions rose quickly. That evening, a fire broke out in a cleaning supply room on the Bellville campus, while a recreational area at the Wellington campus was set on fire.

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said student grievances were related to a new National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding condition that states that any student studying for fewer than 60 course credits is no longer eligible for lodging, living and transportation allowances. This affects about 822 CPUT students.

CPUT management said that they understood students' frustrations and would continue to work with NSFAS and student leadership.

Kansley told Daily Maverick: "We were supposed to have a mass meeting with students on Wednesday. It didn't take place because of logistics. Wednesday was very calm on campus. But on Thursday we saw the damage caused by fires at our campuses.

"Our management met at midnight virtually on Wednesday and decided to shut down the campus. We shut down all campuses first thing on Thursday morning."

Kansley...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.