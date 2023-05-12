South Africa: Cape Technikon Closes Campuses After Violent Protests and Arson

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology has closed its campuses, postponed an Open Day scheduled for Saturday, 13 May and cancelled all its operations and activities after violent protests. However, staff must continue to work remotely.

After two buildings were set on fire this week, allegedly by protesting students in Bellville and Wellington, the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) has closed its campuses.

When students began demonstrating on Monday, 8 May, tensions rose quickly. That evening, a fire broke out in a cleaning supply room on the Bellville campus, while a recreational area at the Wellington campus was set on fire.

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said student grievances were related to a new National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding condition that states that any student studying for fewer than 60 course credits is no longer eligible for lodging, living and transportation allowances. This affects about 822 CPUT students.

CPUT management said that they understood students' frustrations and would continue to work with NSFAS and student leadership.

Kansley told Daily Maverick: "We were supposed to have a mass meeting with students on Wednesday. It didn't take place because of logistics. Wednesday was very calm on campus. But on Thursday we saw the damage caused by fires at our campuses.

"Our management met at midnight virtually on Wednesday and decided to shut down the campus. We shut down all campuses first thing on Thursday morning."

Kansley...