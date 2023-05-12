Africa: TotalEnergies U17 Afcon Into Business End With Semis Line Up Complete

It is the business end of the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with the semi-final line up complete following a thrilling quarter final round which was concluded on Thursday night.

With the battle for the four available tickets to the FIFA World Cup wrapped up, the next battlefront is left for the title, with a new winner set to be crowned after the group stage elimination of holders Cameroon.

Unbeaten Senegal are in line for their maiden crown, after picking the biggest win in the quarter finals, a 5-0 result against South Africa.

They have booked a date against Burkina Faso, the latter beating Nigeria 2-1 in the other quarter final played in Algiers on Thursday. The Burkinabe won the title in 2011 and are seeking their second crown.

In the second semi-final, Morocco have booked a match up against two-time champions Mali, and just like Senegal are in line for their maiden crown.

The Atlas Cubs earned a place in the last eight after a spirited 3-0 victory over hosts Algeria, a result that sent a statement of intent.

They come up against Mali who picked up a similar result against Congo in their quarter final duel in Annaba. Mali are seeking a historic third title, which will make them the most successful in the U17 AFCON.

Semi-Final Fixtures (To be played May 10)

Senegal vs Burkina Faso - 19 May 1956 Stadium, Annaba, 17h00 local time

Morocco vs Mali - Stade Mohamed Hamlaoui, Constantine, 20h00 local time.