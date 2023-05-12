Uganda: Absa Bank Returns As Captain's Bell Golf Tournament Sponsor

Absa Bank Uganda has today announced a shs133 million sponsorship package for the 2023 edition of the Captain's Bell Tournament at the Uganda Golf Club.

Every year, the Captain's Bell Tournament is hosted by the Uganda Golf Club to officially usher in the club's newly elected Captain and his committee.

The 2023/24 committee is led by Captain Emmanuel Wamala and his Vice-Captain Paul Fitzgerald Nuwagaba, who have been re-elected to lead the committee.

"I am proud to be standing here to, once again, announce our support for the Captain's Bell tournament. This sponsorship is yet another opportunity for us to demonstrate our deep sense of respect for the game of golf in Uganda through the rich tradition that is the ringing of the Captain's Bell," said Absa Bank Uganda's Managing Director, Mumba Kalifungwa

Absa was the official sponsor of the 2022 Captain's Bell tournament, which saw Dickson Agaba and Bernadette Musanabera emerge as the tournament's amateur winners, while Deo Akope led the professionals' category to walk away with the top earnings off the shs10 million prize money.

The 2023 edition of the Captain's Bell tournament is slated for Saturday, May, 20 at the Uganda Golf Club.

The professionals will play for a kitty of shs10 million.

Emmanuel Wamala, the Uganda Golf Club's incumbent captain hailed the bank for bankrolling the tournament.

"The Captain's Bell tournament has been bringing together great players, colleagues and friends for over 70 years, and throughout this journey, we have continued to grow bigger and stronger thanks to the steadfast support of partners like Absa Bank Uganda, and we greatly appreciate their efforts with regard to growing the game of golf in Uganda."

Absa has been a fixture in the country's golf scene in recent years with its annual sponsorship of the Captain's Bell tournament, the Uganda Golf Open, and supporting several Ugandan golfers to participate in the prestigious Magical Kenya Open, which is part of the European Golf Tour.

Absa's Kalifungwa said, "We take great pride in the fact that we are a true proponent of the game of golf in Uganda, and it is through partnerships like the one we are strengthening here today that we can continue having an impact that will be felt for generations to come, in line with our new purpose - which is to empower Africa's tomorrow, together, one story at a time."