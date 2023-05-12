Africa: TotalEnergies U17 AFCON - Traore Praises Players for Heroic Performance

12 May 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Burkina Faso head coach Brahima Traore has praised his players for what he termed as a heroic performance, beating Nigeria 2-1 in Algiers to qualify for the semi-finals of the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), and by extension securing a ticket to the World Cup.

The Junior Stallions sustained early pressure from the Golden Eaglets before Aboubacar Camara scored in either half to hand them the victory.

"It was a heroic match and our players gave everything they had. Qualifying for the semi-finals and the World Cup was one of our goals from the beginning. We had promised the Federation and the Burkinabe people that we would seek to achieve this and also go for our second AFCON title," the tactician said after the match.

He added; "After our first loss against Mali we were under pressure but we managed to calm down and get back on track to win against Cameroon and then Nigeria who are both considered as favorites in this competition."

Traore added that motivation from back home, where fans are closely following their matches, has become an extra motivation for the players to do well.

Burkina Faso now switch their attention to a tough semi-final against Senegal in Annaba on Sunday.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.