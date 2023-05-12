Africa: TotalEnergies U17 AFCON - Cesana Pleased With Algeria Lessons Despite Exit

12 May 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Congo's head coach Fabrizio Cesana says he is pleased with the lessons and achievements picked by his team, following the end of their journey at the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Algeria.

The Congolese suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Mali in the quarter finals in Annaba on Thursday.

"We came here to play each game at a time and we reached the quarter finals. We are happy with what we have achieved and the lessons we have learned," the coach said.

He added; "We must continue working to improve the shortcomings we have picked out from this experience and what did not work out for us. We saw the difference between us and the other teams."

Reflecting back to the loss against Mali, Cesana has admitted they were a step lower than the West Africans.

"We played against a team stronger than us. We tried to battle, but at the physical level, we paid for the big difference between us and Mali. But we will look on the positive side of things and try to learn," he added.

Congo leave the tournament without a win, having drawn two and lost one in the group stages, and added on to the defeat against Mali.

