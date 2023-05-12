Mozambique: Nocturnal Registration Post Discovered in Matola

Another registration computer and its respective printer were discovered and confiscated on Wednesday (10 May), in São Dâmaso neighbourhood, in Matola municipality, Maputo province.

The equipment was discovered by the Renamo monitors at a house located in block 98, in Chikadjuine, in São Dâmaso neighbourhood, where registration was being undertaken at dead of night.

After a denunciation that registration was going on in that house, the Renamo members mobilised and went to camp out at the place. At 6:40 they intercepted the brigade members and the computer that had been moved from Post 162, which operates near the Chikadjuanine bus stop. (Photo below shows the confiscated equipment.)

This is one more confirmed case of nocturnal registration and printing of cards. In the first two cases (Guruè and Chiure) only nocturnal printing of cards was confirmed, while in Ribáuè it really was clandestine registration at night.

More irregularities

In Xai-Xai, the brigade located in the 4th neighbourhood of Fidel Castro, on the boundary with Chongoene district, is registering citizens who do not live in the municipal area. A block chief named Luísa Macuacua, who is resident in Chongoene, registered with that brigade, although she does not live in the municipal area. When we asked, she said she registered on the instructions of the neighbourhood secretary, and all who registered from that area were promised 7,000 meticais ($100) per household, which the Frelimo Party would give them.

In Chókwè, the registration equipment at the Muchakwarine EPC is stored every day at the house of the head of the Machel locality, Arlindo Tivane. Likewise, the machines from the 2nd Neighbourhood School are not kept at the STAE premises, but in a house the address of which we have not yet ascertained.

In Beira city, in Sofala, unknown individuals set fire to houses belonging to a Frelimo monitor (who is also secretary of the Munhava Frelimo zone committee) and to a brigade member from the Amilcar Cabral EPC registration post, in the Macurungo neighbourhood.