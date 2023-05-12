Namibia: Welwitschias Take On the Simbas

The Windhoek Draught Welwitschias' Mzansi Challenge campaign continues when they host the Kenyan Simbas at the Hage Geingob Stadium in Windhoek tomorrow.

In recent years Namibia has held the upper hand over Kenya at national level, but the Mzansi Challenge is a development tournament for local-based players,and while the Welwitschias have exclusively used local-based players, with limited international experience, it's not certain how many internationals the Kenyan team will feature.

Both teams have only picked up one victory and are in the bottom half on the ten-team log, with the Welwitschias sixth on seven points and the Simbas ninth on four points.

The tournament itself has had a few disruptions since it started at the end of March, with several changes and late replacements amongst competing teams and venues.

Originally the Israeli club Tel Aviv Heat and Diables de Barcelona from Spain were supposed to compete, but they withdrew at the last minute and the American-based team San Clemento Rhinos was added as a late replacement.

Financial implications have also affected the tournament, and Kenya specifically, who had to cancel their home matches in Nairobi and have set up base in the Western Cape where they have played their matches so far.

The Simbas have only played three matches, with two of their matches cancelled, and although they have only won one, they have been competitive.

After their opening two matches were cancelled they started their campaign at the Strand in the Western Cape where they lost 33-22 to the San Clemente Rhinos.

They followed that up with an 18-7 defeat to Eastern Province in Port Alfred, and then recorded their first win of the campaign last week when they beat the Border Bulldogs 30-26 in Cape Town.

By contrast, the Welwitschias have played six matches, of which they lost five, while their solitary win was against the Zimbabwe Goshawks, 31-26 in Harare on 14 April.

They have, however, been competitive and with a bit of luck could have won more matches.

They lost 26-21 to the Border Bulldogs in East London and pushed the San Clemente Rhinos all the way before losing 25-24 in Windhoek.

Last weekend they once again put in a gritty display before going down 23-20 to the Leopards at Walvis Bay, and their only big defeat so far was when they lost 48-24 to the Valke in Windhoek a month ago.

Since then, though, the team has improved, with several players catching the eye to stake their claims for upcoming international matches.

Andre van der Berg has starred at flyhalf with his all-round attacking game and a trusted boot that has put him third amongst the top scorers in the competition.

Adriaan van der Bank of the SWD Eagles leads the list with 65 points, followed by Keagan Fortune of the Valke on 55 and Van der Berg on 45.

Van der Berg, meanwhile, tops the list for the most conversions, with eight, while he is sixth on the penalty list with eight.

Van der Berg unfortunately injured his knee against the Leopards last weekend and could be out for a while and in his absence, Henrique Olivier is expected to take over the flyhalf duties tomorrow.

Other players who have impressed with their high workrates in the campaign are Max Katjijeko, Johan Luttig and captain Prince !Goaseb amongst the forwards, and centre Danco Burger amongst the backs, to stake their claims ahead of a crucial international campaign culminating in the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France in October.

Namibia's first international series of the year will be the Nations Cup to be hosted by Uruguay at the end of July when they will take on the hosts, as well as Chile and an Argentina XV.

National coach Allister Coetzee also mentioned that they are trying to secure a few more home tests against nations like the United States and Spain before the world cup gets underway.