South Africa: Distribution of Military Veterans' Pensions Gains Momentum

The Defence and Military Veterans Department says the pension payout for military veterans, who do not have any income, is going full speed ahead.

"We have noted the confusion and uncertainty created by the lack of clarity on the part of the Department of Military Veterans officials in their interaction with Parliament's oversight committee on Defence and Military Veterans," the department said on Thursday.

However, the department clarified that the distribution of the pension is being implemented through the Government Pension Administration Agency (GPAA), with over 600 applications having already been received since the commencement of the rollout programme.

Deputy Minister Thabang Makwetla announced last month the commencement of the distribution of Military Veterans' Pension, as legislated in the Military Veterans Act of 2011, Act no. 18 of 2011.

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans in Parliament tabled the regulations governing the implementation of this Act on 12 December 2022 for 30 days.

"Furthermore, upon the expiry of the stipulated 30 days, the ministry proceeded to gazette the tabled regulations with amendments from public submissions received. The submissions were helpful as they enriched the regulations."

Meanwhile, according to the department, there has been a call for further submissions on these regulations that were published in government gazette.

"This was not intended to stop the administrative rollout of this process of administering the rollout of the pension, the processing of applications and the paying of those who qualify, this process is ongoing.

"Amendments to the regulations in the interest of ensuring a smooth implementation of legislation is the norm and an ongoing endeavour."

The pension rollout, according to the department, is a rational, balanced, equitable, and morally acceptable government intervention intended to ensure that no military veteran who rendered service to the country is left without a state pension.

The regulations are subsidiary legislation and the preserve of the executive for purposes of spelling out administrative procedures established by the ministry for the efficient implementation of legislation as passed by Parliament.

The department is therefore urging all qualifying military veterans who meet the criteria as set out in the draft regulations to continue to apply for this pension at GPAA offices.