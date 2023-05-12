Zimbabwe: Doctor Fundira Appointed NSSA Board Chair

12 May 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

Doctor Emmanuel Fundira has been appointed to the position of board chairperson at the National Social Security Authority (NSSA).

The appointment is with immediate effect.

Introducing the incoming board chair, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister, Professor Paul Mavima expressed optimism that Fundira will deliver as per expectations.

"I am pleased to be here today, to announce the appointment of Dr. Emmanuel Anesu Fundira as a substantive member and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the National Social Security Authority (NSSA).

"His appointment is with immediate effect and is based on several consultative processes and good recommendations on his qualifications and experience related to the work that NSSA does," he said.

Fundira has a clear record of competence after having served at management level in several organisations.

He has previously sat on the leading hotelier board, African Sun Limited as chairman and also Allied Timbers in the same role.

He has also served as director at Safari Club International and African Wildlife Consultative Forum.

" Dr. Fundira's leadership credentials and experience in leading both private and public sector institutions at both Executive and Board levels is a perfect fit for NSSA, an entity that has a huge responsibility of ensuring sustainable social security for all as is our aspiration of an upper middle income economy by 2030," said Mavima.

In accepting the position, the incoming board chair committed to efficient servant leadership.

"It is a task I am determined to do and carry out together with the assistance of the people who are already holding the organization as it stands," he said.

He takes over from Percy Toriro who resigned to pursue other interests.

