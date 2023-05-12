Namibia: Diplomatic Spouses Host Bazaar

12 May 2023
New Era (Windhoek)
By Pricilla Mukokobi

The Association of Diplomatic Spouses in Namibia will host an international food and craft bazaar at the Windhoek Country Club and Resort tomorrow, in support of gender-based violence (GBV) prevention and response in Namibia.

This year's event is particularly significant as it marks the resumption of the annual event, which has been halted since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The bazaar, which takes place in collaboration with the UNFPA, will bring together 22 embassies, featuring a range of performances from different cultures, highlighting the need for global solidarity in the fight against GBV, which remains a significant problem in Namibia, with many women and girls experiencing violence and abuse on a daily basis.

According to Lamia Lotfy - the spouse

of the Egyptian ambassador Wael Lotfy - this year's event aims to raise awareness about GBV, while also providing a platform for discussion and sharing of ideas on how best to prevent and respond to such violence.

"We are excited to be hosting this event once again. GBV is a serious problem in Namibia and we need to work together to find solutions. This event provides a great opportunity for us to come together, to share ideas and to show our support for the Namibian people," she said.

The event also intends to foster a sense of community among the participating embassies and to encourage collaboration on this important issue.

Lofty, who is also the current president of the association of Diplomatic Spouses in Namibia, stated that the event promises to be a vibrant and colourful celebration of different cultures, with performances ranging from traditional dances and music to modern expressions of art.

The group has high hopes that this year's bazaar will help to raise awareness about GBV and inspire action to prevent and respond to this issue both in Namibia and around the world.

"All 22 embassies that will be present at this event will sell different food from across the world, and the money will be given to charity after selling the food," she said.

She further noted that GBV survivors will also participate and sell local food, jewellery, crochet items and clothes.

