South Africa: ANC Firmly On the Ropes in KwaZulu-Natal - Rescue Mission Launched

ANC top brass will this weekend visit its structures in KwaZulu-Natal to discuss issues including the school feeding scheme scandal, eThekwini being placed under administration and the party's decline in popularity in the province.

A much-anticipated meeting between the ANC's National Working Committee (NWC) and the party's KwaZulu-Natal leaders - steered by Siboniso Duma - will have very serious matters on the table which could decide the fate of the provincial leadership.

The meeting will be held from Saturday to Monday, and NWC members are expected to visit various regions to pin down the issues affecting ANC structures.

The placing of eThekwini municipality under Section 154 intervention - which means the running of the metro has been removed from politicians and is now in the hands of administrator Cassius Lubisi - is an indication of the seriousness of the challenges facing the ANC in the province.

Some issues are organisational, but many others have to do with the actions - or lack thereof - of the ANC-run administration.

Hardly a week passes without ANC officials in KZN being in the news for the wrong reasons.

Before this week's announcement that the national government was intervening in the running of the eThekwini municipality, there was a disastrous blunder involving the school feeding scheme.

The KZN Department of Education gave a R2-billion tender to a company owned by politically connected individuals to supply...