Zimbabwe: Mberengwa Man Stabbed for Refusing to Buy Beer

A 47-year-old man from Mberengwa is battling for his life after he was stabbed at Neta Business Centre for refusing to buy an imbiber beer.

Midlands Police spokersperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed that Robson Ncube of Pumula in Filabusi was found in a pool of blood with protruding intestines at the business centre by a passer-by.

"We are investigating a case of attempted murder in which a 47-year-old Mberengwa man is fighting for his life after being stabbed for refusing to buy beer. The incident occurred on 5 May 2023 around 2300 hrs, at Neta Business Centre, Mberengwa," he said.

Ncube was discovered by a passer-by a day later lying in agony.

"On 06 May 2023 and at around 0700hrs, Robson Ncube of Pumula in Filabusi was found lying in agony on the ground with a cut on the stomach and protruding intestines at the business centre by a passer-by. It is alleged that the victim indicated to the Good Samaritan that he was stabbed by an unknown man with a knife after he refused to buy beer the previous night," he said.

Mahoko said the victim was rushed to Mberengwa District Hospital and was further referred to United Bulawayo Hospital where he is admitted.

Meanwhile, in another incident an artisanal miner was bludgeoned by a machete wielding gang in Gweru.

"Obert Ndlovu an artisanal miner aged 27 of Shurugwi is battling for his life after he was struck with a machete several times all over the body by a gang of seven men. The victim was drinking beer at a night club at Mkoba 6 business centre, Gweru on 8 May 2023 about 0200 hours when he had a misunderstanding with the gang,' said Mahoko.

Following the misunderstanding it is said the gang followed the victim when he left the night club and struck him with machetes. They left him on the ground bleeding. The victim was seen by a passer-by who ferried him to Gweru Provincial Hospital where he was admitted," he said.

Mahoko said police are on the hunt for perpetrators of these two cases who are still at large.