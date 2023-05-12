Namibia: Keetmanshoop Residents Protest Poor Service Delivery

KEETMANSHOOP - A group of unhappy residents protested yesterday in front of the Keetmanshoop Urban constituency councillor, Joseph Isaack's office insisting to have an audience with him over poor service delivery.

The group's spokesperson, Vernon Colman claimed there are many administrative issues unresolved which directly impact residents of the constituency.

"What is happening is the unavailability of the councillor whereby our elders go to his office daily but could not find him," he raised as one of their concerns. Colman continued that, when Isaacks happens to be found, he makes appointments with these people, which he never honours.

Colman also questioned why residents in the constituency are disadvantaged when it comes to opportunities that can improve their lives.

"Although we lodged complaints to the office, it is always people from outside of town who speak on behalf of opportunities whilst we have our own representatives," said Colman. He also said their group will not be taken for a ride as they are not voting cattle. He added that they are people with future generations to take care off. "It is enough, you can see people are fed-up," he said.

Other complaints raised by the disgruntled group are that of a lack of proper sanitation (forcing people to relieve themselves in open fields), no land or erven allocated to them and also that no development took place in Keetmanshoop Urban constituency since the councillor took office in 2020.

Colman also gave the assurance that they will protest again next week and are going to continue doing so until such time Isaacks will be in the office to listen to them.

When probed for comment, Landless People's Movement spokesperson, Eneas Emvula informed New Era that these protest actions were not sanctioned by the party's highest decision making body, namely the Political Action Committee (PAC).