Sudan: On the Declaration of Commitment to Protect the Civilians of Sudan

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America are pleased to announce that on May 11, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces signed a Declaration of Commitment to Protect the Civilians of Sudan. The Declaration of Commitment recognizes the obligations of both sides under international humanitarian and human rights law to facilitate humanitarian action to meet the emergency needs of civilians.

The Declaration of Commitment will guide the conduct of the two forces to enable the safe delivery of humanitarian assistance, the restoration of essential services, the withdrawal of forces from hospitals and clinics, and the respectful burial of the dead. Following the signing, the Jeddah Talks will focus on reaching agreement on an effective ceasefire of up to approximately ten days to facilitate these activities. The security measures will include a U.S.- Saudi and international-supported ceasefire monitoring mechanism.

In line with the step-by-step approach agreed by the parties, the Jeddah Talks will address proposed arrangements for subsequent talks – with Sudanese civilians and regional and international partners – on a permanent cessation of hostilities. In consultation with the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, the facilitators look forward to discussions with Sudanese civilians and regional and international partners about participation in subsequent rounds of talks.