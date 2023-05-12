Namibia: Geingob Sends Birthday Wishes to Nujoma

President Hage Geingob has sent birthday wishes to founding president Sam Nujoma, who turns 94 on Friday.

Nujoma was born on 12 May 1929, in the Omusati region.

Geingob described Nujoma as a valiant son of the Namibian soil, whose bravery was unmatched and unwavering in pursuit of the right to self-determination for the Namibian people.

Geingob said the hope for a united, inclusive and prosperous Namibia must propel the nation to always act courageously in the interests of the Namibian people.

"As we progress towards Vision 2030, we pay homage to this stalwart of our liberation struggle and our founding father, let us be reminded, especially in this year of revival that ultimately, revolution is an act of hope," he said.