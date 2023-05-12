Rwandans Can Now Get e-Provisional Driver's License Through Irembo

Rwandan citizens who have passed their provisional driving license tests can now rejoice, as they no longer need to physically visit traffic police stations to obtain their provisional driving licenses.

The good news is that IremboGov now allows citizens to download their e-provisional licenses from anywhere with a decent internet connection. This innovation, offered by the Rwandan National Police (RNP), costs Rwf10, 000.

By accessing the IremboGov website/portal, citizens can create an account and fill out the application form by providing their test registration number, which then retrieves the necessary information, such as their name and test scores. Once the application has been paid for, citizens can download and print their e-provisional license from the website.

Implementing the e-provisional license has made the application process more efficient, accessible, and environmentally friendly, as the traffic police no longer need to print these licenses on paper.

The process has been digitized, reducing the amount of paperwork required for the application. Additionally, citizens can obtain and print their e-provisional driving licenses from the comfort of their own homes, making it a hassle-free option.

Before using this service, individuals must have applied for and received their registration code, passed a driving test, and be at least 16 years old. The driver's license will be valid for one year from the date of issuance through the IremboGov website. Applicants must also have a functioning phone number or email address to receive notifications regarding their applications.

Payments can be made cashless, with the option to pay with a debit or credit card (Visa or Mastercard) or mobile money services (MTN, Airtel, or Bank of Kigali).

Overall, the e-provisional license is an innovative service that has simplified the process of obtaining a provisional driving license for residents. We commend the Rwanda National Police (RNP) for launching this service and encourage citizens to take advantage of this convenient and speedy method.

In addition, Rwandan citizens who had passed their provisional license exam before but had not collected it from the police, and those who obtained their license before the introduction of e-Provisional driving licenses, can now easily retrieve and download it through IremboGov.

Irembo is a leading digital service partner of the Rwandan government, dedicated to delivering innovative digital solutions and services that enable public agencies to process millions in revenue digitally while enhancing citizen access to public services. With a strong focus on efficiency, Irembo's digital solutions have allowed citizens to access public services efficiently and conveniently.

Today, Irembo is expanding its product offerings to enable any public or private organization to digitally transform and offer its users better services, thus creating a more connected and accessible society.