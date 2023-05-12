Angola Bets On Strengthening Economic Cooperation in CPLP

Luanda — The Angolan ambassador to the Republic of Namibia, Jovelina Imperial on Thursday said that Angola's focus in the CPLP is to increase cooperation mechanisms between national, public and private entities with responsibilities in promoting investment and business partnerships in the community.

Speaking in Windhoek at World Portuguese Language Day ceremony, in reference to the 5th of May, the Angolan diplomat considered it important to improve the business environment in the countries of the community, within the framework of promoting trade and mutual investment.

According to the ambassador, Angola has been implementing these strategies in order to increasingly contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), defined by the United Nations.

On the occasion, the representative of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) in Namibia, Djaffar Moussa Elkhadum, considered Portuguese as a working language of great importance in the world.

At the event, the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of Namibia, Sevelina Ashipala, stated that the Portuguese language is intrinsically linked to the development of the countries of Southern Africa.

She added that Namibia is interested in strengthening its cooperation with the CPLP countries, as a state with observer status associated with this community, since more than 100,000 people across the country speak Portuguese and it is one of the preferred languages in local schools.

The commemorative act, which took place in the capital of Namibia (Windhoek), was attended by

Officials of the Namibian Government and members of Diplomatic Corp accredited in Namibia attended the 5th of May commemoration, established by UNESCO in 2019 as the World Day of the Portuguese Language.

The Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) is made up of nine countries, which are Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Guinea Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, Portugal, São Tomé and Príncipe and East Timor.

The President of the Republic of Angola, João Lourenço, on behalf of Angola assumed the rotating chairperson of the CPLP, in June 2021, during the XIII Conference of Heads of State and Government of the community, in Luanda, which took place under the theme 'Building and Strengthening a Common and Sustainable Future'