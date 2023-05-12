Angola: Minister Urges Institutions to Comply With Executive's Communication Strategy

Luanda — Angolan minister of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Media, Mário Oliveira, urged on Friday in Luanda the institutions to comply with the government's institutional communication strategy.

Mario Oliveira announced this during the opening of the Extended Methodological Meeting of the Executive's Institutional Communication, noting that it was also important that the institutions ensure the implementation of communication actions and acts, acting in a planned, articulated and harmonised way.

He also recalled that the actions should be directed not only to the citizens inside and outside the country, but also, in a specific and regular way, to the employees of the institutions themselves.

According to Mário de Oliveira, the sharing of the proposal of the institutional communication strategy of the Executive referring to the period 2023/2027, aims to meet the needs, expectations and interests of the institutional communication.

"We intend to formulate strategies, communication policies, methodologies and other tools, of execution by all the institutions that constitute the ecosystem of institutional communication," he said.

However, he stressed that the need to communicate more and better has led governments to invest in institutional communication strategies, with a view to achieving a positive positioning, perception and reputation among the different audiences, capable of generating trust and facilitating the implementation of public policies.

Therefore, the minister added, the institutional communication strategy was thought to be operational in a harmonious way, with the concurrence of the most varied public institutions, such as ministerial departments, provincial governments, diplomatic missions, strategic public institutions and others.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In view of the global development and acceleration of the Information and Communication Technologies market, Mário de Oliveira considered a challenge the bet on the specialised training of the man, taking into account the enormous threats.

Representatives of the media, provincial government institutional communication offices, ministerial departments and diplomatic missions took part in the Executive's Institutional Communication Extended Methodological Meeting.

"The Executive's Institutional Communication Strategy 2023-2027", "Organization, Flowchart and Operation of the Institutional Communication Ecosystem", "Government Logo and National Symbols", "Institutional Publicity", "Press Office Techniques and Media Relations", fill the event's programme.

The programme also includes the analysis of the themes, "Cyber-security", "Digital Media and Social Networks", "Fake News vs. Disinformation: Combat and mitigation measures", "Crisis communication", among others.