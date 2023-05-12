Mozambique: Attorney-General's Office Prosecutes Company for Damaging EN1

12 May 2023
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

The Attorney-General's Office (PGR) in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado has announced that it is suing a transport company for causing damage costed at 15 million meticais (US$ 234,000) to the country's main north-south highway (EN1).

The company, AJR Services, transports raw materials for cement production. According to PGR Cabo Delgado spokesperson, Gilroy Fazenda, the company is responsible for the damage to EN1 done by its trucks in Gingone neighbourhood, in the provincial capital, Pemba. "The trucks are overloaded and they damage the road", he said, adding that "since the company refused to repair the damage as suggested by the National Road Administration, it will be held criminally accountable".

Fazenda, cited in the Maputo daily "Noticias" on 2 May, said the PGR is working to hold the company responsible for its acts. "I guarantee that the State will be compensated", he declared.

The company denies its involvement, arguing that is not the only body that uses the road.

