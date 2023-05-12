Angola: President Reiterates Completion of Caculo-Cabaça Dam for 2026

12 May 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Malanje — Angolan head of State João Lourenço has reiterated the completion for 2026 of the construction works of the hydroelectric dam of Caculo-Cabaça, in northern Cuanza Norte province.

João Lourenço reaffirmed this on Friday (12) after the inauguration of the water abstraction, treatment and distribution system of Quissol, north-east Malanje province.

Upon unveiling the infrastructure, the holder of the Executive Branch said that the project will be completed within the period stipulated unless the funding is not available.

As of now, Laúca is definitively completed and that all attention should be focused on the large hydroelectric plant of Caculo-Cabaça, which will be the largest in the country, he said.

As for the water supply system inaugurated today, João Lourenço highlighted the project's benefits for the population, which is now consuming better quality water and avoiding illnesses, such as acute diarrhea.

According to the President, "the improvement of the water supply is a right that belongs to the populations, because "treated water represents health, life.

There will be less diarrheal disease, so let's save lives." The water supply system is estimated at USD 31.2 million, financed by the Chinese credit line and aimed to boost the water supply to Malanje city.

With the coming into operation, the city's water supply capacity increases from 575 to 1,295 cubic meters/hour, while the number of consumers rises from 55,000 to 395,000.

Household connections rose from 10,500 to 22,000.

