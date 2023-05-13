South Africa: The South African Government Demarches the US Ambassador

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has demarched the United States Ambassador to South Africa, Reuben E Brigety, and expressed the South African Government's utter displeasure with his conduct and statements made yesterday, alleging that South Africa sold weapons to Russia.  

DIRCO finds this behaviour by the US ambassador to South Africa puzzling and at odds with the mutually beneficial and cordial relationship that exists between the United States of America and South Africa.

Following today's meeting, Ambassador Reuben E Brigety admitted that he crossed the line and apologised unreservedly to the Government and the people of South Africa.

South Africa is known globally for having one of the most stringent processes when selling arms to other countries. The process is managed by the National Convention Arms Control Committee (NCACC), which was created through an Act of Parliament, the National Conventional Arms Control Act 41 of 2002 (NCAC Act), and the Constitution.

DIRCO welcomes the decision by HE President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint an independent inquiry to be chaired by a retired judge to look into the allegations made by the US ambassador to South Africa. This process will allow for facts to be established and for role players to be identified. Anyone found to have broken the law will face severe consequences.

South Africa calls on the US Embassy in Pretoria, to use established diplomatic channels of communication to convey any concerns or to seek clarity on any misunderstandings that may arise in the bilateral relationship.

ISSUED BY THE DEPARTMENT OF INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS AND COOPERATION

