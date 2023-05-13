Malawi Set to Switch on Electricity Mozambique From By December, 2023

13 May 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Government says the electricity interconnection with Mozambique starts in December this year, giving hope that Malawi will now completely put behind frequent power cuts which have been blamed on the slow and sluggish economic growth.

Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola has said that through the agreement, 120 megawatts of electricity will be added on the Malawi power grid.

Matola said this during an interface with various energy stakeholders on Friday in Blantyre.

Matola thanked Malawians for their perseverance when Kapichira Hydro Power Station was damaged by Tropical Storm Anna and the country experienced persistent blackouts.

Matola has promised that the government will continue to find ways that will ensure the country has a sufficient power supply.

However, Matola bemoaned continued vandalism of electricity equipment saying the malpractice continues to affect Malawians who fail to access electricity on demand.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.