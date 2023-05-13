Ethiopia to Host First-Ever One African Expo

13 May 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The first-ever One African EXPO will be held in Addis Ababa, from May 20-30, 2023 in honor of the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the African Union.

The One Africa Expo 2023 is set to be an unprecedented Business-to-Business (B2B) trade show, created specifically for African governments, private and public business sectors, global companies, and business professionals to showcase their products, services, expertise.

By providing a gateway to the global market, the OAE 2023 presents a unique opportunity to promote bilateral trade between Africa and the world.

This platform offers an exceptional visual experience of Africa, bringing together diverse industries ranging from mobility, cultural diversity, tourism, technology, green initiatives, agro-industries, financial services, and infrastructures, involving all 55 member states.

The One Africa Expo 2023 is a must-attend event for those seeking to explore and expand their business potential in Africa, while also contributing to the development of the continent's economic success.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.