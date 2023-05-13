Ethiopia to Host First-Ever One African Expo

Addis Ababa — The first-ever One African EXPO will be held in Addis Ababa, from May 20-30, 2023 in honor of the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the African Union.

The One Africa Expo 2023 is set to be an unprecedented Business-to-Business (B2B) trade show, created specifically for African governments, private and public business sectors, global companies, and business professionals to showcase their products, services, expertise.

By providing a gateway to the global market, the OAE 2023 presents a unique opportunity to promote bilateral trade between Africa and the world.

This platform offers an exceptional visual experience of Africa, bringing together diverse industries ranging from mobility, cultural diversity, tourism, technology, green initiatives, agro-industries, financial services, and infrastructures, involving all 55 member states.

The One Africa Expo 2023 is a must-attend event for those seeking to explore and expand their business potential in Africa, while also contributing to the development of the continent's economic success.