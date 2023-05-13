South Africa: Cold Weather Has Arrived - Some Tips on How to Stay Warm and Safe

13 May 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Adriaan Van Der Walt, Jennifer Fitchett and Sarah Roffe

Climate systems which drive anomalously cold weather will still cause cold extreme events into the 21st century.

Research shows that the world is undoubtedly warming. And, as the global average temperature keeps rising, heatwaves are increasing in their frequency, duration and intensity for most of the world's regions.

But that doesn't mean cold weather will disappear entirely. While annual extreme cold events are becoming less frequent and less intense, as you'd expect in a warming world, researchers suggest the climate systems that drive anomalously cold weather will continue to cause cold snaps globally into the 21st century. As we become more accustomed to a warmer world, we become less accustomed to these cold events, and therefore more vulnerable.

Being exposed to cold temperatures can increase the risk of hypothermia, frostbite, and other cold-related illnesses like cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. That's especially true for people who are homeless, live in poorly insulated homes, or who cannot warm their homes using heaters, hot water bottles and electric blankets.

As we're writing this article, South Africa is heading into winter. The first cold fronts have already reached the country's south-western regions of Cape Town and surrounds, and the interior has started to experience cooler weather. Rolling blackouts known as load shedding exacerbate the situation; load...

