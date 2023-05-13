Kenya: Ruto, Odinga Shake Hands in Rare Meeting at Mukami Kimathi Burial

13 May 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — President William Ruto and Azimio Leader Raila Odinga shook hands on Saturday in a rare meeting at the funeral of Mukami Kimathi after months of a political standoff.

Odinga arrived at the funeral in Njabini, Nyandarua County accompanied by former area MP Jeremiah Kioni and former Muranga County Governor Mwangi wa Iria.

Odinga said he had been very close to Mukami, and he would have to bid farewell to the freedom fighter.

She died on May 11 at the Nairobi Hospital aged 101.

"I cannot miss the funeral of Shujaa Mama Mukami wa Kimathi. We have been very close and I will be in Njabini for her final ceremony on earth," Odinga stated.

The funeral of the widow of the revered Mau Mau freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi was attended by top dignitaries including Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Odinga led street protests in April against the high cost of living and the presidential victory he claims was stolen from him, prompting the president to initiate talks through Parliament where they are spearheaded by MPs from both sides.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.