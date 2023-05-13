Kenya: Ruto, Odinga Shake Hands in Rare Meeting at Mukami Kimathi Burial

Nairobi — President William Ruto and Azimio Leader Raila Odinga shook hands on Saturday in a rare meeting at the funeral of Mukami Kimathi after months of a political standoff.

Odinga arrived at the funeral in Njabini, Nyandarua County accompanied by former area MP Jeremiah Kioni and former Muranga County Governor Mwangi wa Iria.

Odinga said he had been very close to Mukami, and he would have to bid farewell to the freedom fighter.

She died on May 11 at the Nairobi Hospital aged 101.

"I cannot miss the funeral of Shujaa Mama Mukami wa Kimathi. We have been very close and I will be in Njabini for her final ceremony on earth," Odinga stated.

The funeral of the widow of the revered Mau Mau freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi was attended by top dignitaries including Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Odinga led street protests in April against the high cost of living and the presidential victory he claims was stolen from him, prompting the president to initiate talks through Parliament where they are spearheaded by MPs from both sides.