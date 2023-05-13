Rwanda: 12 Injured in Nyabugogo Stampede

13 May 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Moise M. Bahati

At least 12 people were injured in a stampede that happened in the Nyabugogo area of Nyarugenge District on Friday, May 12, the City of Kigali has said.

The injured are eight men and four women. Two of them are in a critical condition, according to a statement. They are receiving medical treatment at the University Teaching Hospital of Kigali, CHUK.

The incident happened after a balcony railing of Inkundamahoro building collapsed on Friday evening, as thousands of people flocked to greet President Paul Kagame.

The President who was coming from Rubavu District to visit disaster-hit areas and displaced families had stopped by and waved at the cheering crowd.

"We console those who were injured and their families," the city authorities said, promising to follow up on the issue.

