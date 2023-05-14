South Africa: Stormers Charge Into the URC Final

The icy wind blowing through the Cape Town Stadium is not what the Stormers would have hoped for - and we will soon find out of if the Stormers can manage the conditions that will suit the Irish team.

Certainly the first 14 minutes of this United Rugby Championship match it's all Connacht as the Stormers look like strangers in their own land.

The eight point lead that Connacht quickly run up through a penalty and a try by Mack Hansen is, to be honest, a fair reflection of the game.

But that all changes when Angelo Davids, that young star who paid his dues playing sevens rugby, takes a kick pass to score a well-worked try. Maine Libbok makes the tough penalty, bringing the Stormers within one point of the visitors.

Twenty minutes later the score hasn't changed but the Stormers seem to be winning the arm-wrestle in the important phases of the game - but only marginally.

On 24 minutes the Stormers hit the front with a Libbok penalty.

Four minutes later Dan du Plessis once again claims a spot with the Springboks when he takes a quick throw-in that leads to a team try that looks ever-so-easy for Manie Libbok to trot in under the poles.

After 30 minutes the Stormers have a nine point lead and the 40,000+ Western Province supporters have broken into a spontaneous "We will rock you" that rings out around the crowded stadium.

Once again Angelo Davids does great work to send Manie Libbok over for a converted try. Now the Stormers need to watch out to become over-confident.

Just before halftime Connacht respond emphatically when Thomas Farrell slices through the Stormers defence that leads to an important try for Conor Oliver.

At halftime, the Stormers are leading by 11 points, a big lead in a semi-final, but letting go of the reigns at this stage could be fatal for the Stormers - and how.

Again, Connacht start better and get a penalty after an unnecessary scuffle, but soon the pressure from the Stormers start piling up, frustrating Connacht into basic mistakes.

For a long period, Connacht do what they do best and the Stormers never see the ball - but somehow the scoreboard is unmoved.

It's been a dominant period of play for Connacht. With 25 minutes to go, the Stormers face their toughest test of character of the entire competition so far.

For a full five minutes Connacht attack the tryline and the Stormers defence eventually yields as Shamus Hurley-Langton scores. The Stormers' lead has dwindled to four points.

With 15 minutes to go the Stormers crack open the Connacht attack with a try to replacement scrumhalf Paul de Wet. Clearly, Connacht keep the ball with the forwards but it is clearly panic stations for the men from Ireland when the Stormers backs come into play. De Wet's seven pointer gives the Stormers some breathing space, but the match is far from over.

Into the last nine minutes and Manie Libbok misses a certain penalty. The three points that go abegging could be decisive. Connacht's try through Byron Ralston brings Connacht to within six points after the conversion fails.

But that's as good as it's going to be for the visitors.

Marcel Theunissen scores a five pointer just when the Stormers need it most but then the

best try comes after fulltime.

Libbok does the kick pass, Hacjivah Dayimani flips the ball behind his back into the hands of Ruhan Nel for a seven pointer.

The score looks more comfortable than it ever was. In the coach's box, John Dobson sits quietly - in the stands, the dancing is in full swing.

Stormers (6 tries) 43-25 (4 tries) Connacht