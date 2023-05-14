Zimbabwe: Winky D Set to Drop a Rare Extended Play

AS his army of followers are still digesting his latest offering "Eureka Eureka", undisputed Zimdancehall king Winky D will unleash a rare extended play (EP) which is being curated by renowned reggae producer Dynamq.

Born Wallace Chirimuko, Winky D, earlier this year released the "Eureka Eureka" album which is faring well on digital media platforms after being snubbed by State's mainstream media.

Winky D may have come up with a formula to appease his insatiable followers in the form of an EP.

Not only will he drop an EP but the Gafa has roped in renowned reggae and dancehall producer Kennedy Ongele Lorya known as Dynamq.

Based in South Sudan, Dynamq has produced a plethora of reggae music and has featured on the genre's most recognised festivals.

Winky D, is well known for his privacy when it comes to his projects but the South Sudanese let the cat out of the bag in a social media post.

"Congratulations to my brother Winky D. He is the 2023 African Dancehall Artist Of The Year. Zimbabwe you have a great artist. Treasure him. I'm also producing a whole EP for him," said Dynamq.

The date for the release of the EP remains under wraps.

The EP will come in time as Winky D is basking in the glory of clinching the Best African Dancehall Entertainer of the Year award at the Jamaican 40th International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA).

Winky D Thursday expressed gratitude to his followers for clinching the award which came as he is besieged by authorities over his "Eureka Eureka" album which castigates corruption and other social ills.

"Thank you for your unwavering support which has seen us winning the Best African Dancehall Entertainer of the Year award at the Jamaican 40th International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA)," he said.

"Being recognised by our wider music community reaffirms the universal nature of heartfelt music and its unshakeable ability to bring humanity together, regardless of diverse beliefs and superficial differences.

"This award is particularly poignant as it has been presented to us during a period of intense challenges and adversity. Thank you and may the music continue its mission to educate," said Winky D in a statement.