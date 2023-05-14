Zimbabwe: EFF Zimbabwe to Attend EFF South Africa's 10th Year Anniversary Commemorations

SOUTH Africa's opposition, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party has invited their Zimbabwean counterparts, EFF Zimbabwe for the party's 10th-year anniversary commemorations which will be held on the 26th of July in the neighbouring country.

EFF which is the third largest party in South Africa was formed on 26 July 2013.

"The year 2023 marks the 10th anniversary of our existence in pursuit of the struggle for economic freedom in our lifetime,"

"As an international movement, we identify ourselves with other progressive nations and communities acting against racism, tribalism, colonialism, imperialism and in particular economic exclusion of Africans," reads part of EEF Zimbabwe's invitation addressed to Innocent Ndibali, the party's EEF Zimbabwe president.

Ndibali said the timing of the anniversary is significant as it coincided with the holding of elections in Zimbabwe.

The United Kingdom-based politician says he will be contesting incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa during the elections expected to be held between now and August 26 this year.

"I am delighted to be invited to the EFF South Africa's 26th anniversary. The invitation shows that we are a party which is recognized as well as respected in the region. We will take the opportunity to brief our colleagues on our preparedness for the forthcoming elections," said Ndibali.

EFF Zimbabwe was formed in 2016.