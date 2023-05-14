Zimbabwe: Angry Dynamos Fans Attack Officials After Another Draw

14 May 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

IRATE Dynamos fans threw missiles at the officials as they made their way to the dressing room after their team was held to a second successive goalless draw after firing blanks against Herentals at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday.

One of the assistant referees, Edgar Rumeki, suffered a deep cut on the arm during the attack on the officials.

The DeMbare fans were not happy with the officiating after referee Thabani Bamala waved away two penalty appeals from Dynamos and also made some questionable decisions during the match.

Herentals finished the match with 10 men after their substitute goalkeeper Nevermind Antonio was shown a red card for remonstrating against the officials as part of the team's time-wasting antics.

After his dismissal, Antonio chose to go to the changing room via the pitch before insulting a section of the Dynamos fans, who responded by throwing missiles, forcing play to be stopped for almost seven minutes.

Yesterday's result was DeMbare's second successive goalless draw in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League after they also failed to score during their match against Triangle at the same venue last weekend.

Dynamos head coach Hebert Maruwa blamed his team's drab show on time-wasting by the opponents.

"It (time-wasting) is killing our football.

"But the good thing is that we play 34 games and this one is over," Maruwa said.

Pressure is now mounting on Maruwa, as Dynamos, have dropped points in their last two matches to drop to sixth on the log on 13 points from eight matches.

Meanwhile, Manica Diamonds and Bulawayo Chiefs are now joint at the top of the log after registering wins on Saturday.

Manica Diamonds are now at the top of the log courtesy of a superior goal difference following a 2-0 win against Chicken Inn at Gibbo Stadium courtesy of a brace by the league's top scorer Fortune Binzi, who now has eight goals.

Bulawayo Chiefs made it four wins in as many matches following a 2-0 win against newboys Sheasham at Luveve Stadium.

